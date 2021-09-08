Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,541 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in General Mills by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

