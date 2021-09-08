Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,029,000 after purchasing an additional 768,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

