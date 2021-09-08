Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $972,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $120,218,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

AVY stock opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $640,437 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.