Origin Protocol (OGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $144.93 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $342.02 million and approximately $144.93 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00151387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00719154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042044 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

