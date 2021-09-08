Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12) Raises Dividend to GBX 21 Per Share

Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PU12 opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.48. The stock has a market cap of £33.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Puma VCT 12 has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Get Puma VCT 12 alerts:

About Puma VCT 12

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma VCT 12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma VCT 12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.