Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.09). ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

