Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.75

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Temple Bar Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,073.14 ($14.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,062.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 631.33 ($8.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44).
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile
