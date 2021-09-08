Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA opened at $12.55 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.