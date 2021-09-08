Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $118.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

