Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

SCVL stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $993.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

