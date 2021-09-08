Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,878 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Corteva by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

