Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 443,412.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35,473 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,388 shares of company stock worth $5,221,208. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

