Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMHY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Shares of EMHY stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

