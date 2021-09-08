Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $2.84 EPS

Brokerages predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $3.09. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $209.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.98. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

