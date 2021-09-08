Zacks: Analysts Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.37 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

