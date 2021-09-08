Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.81. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.16. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.