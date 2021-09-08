Truist Securiti Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 43.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,210,000 after acquiring an additional 521,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

