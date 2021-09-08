Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 3,185.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.72% of Waitr worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter worth $2,344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waitr by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after buying an additional 656,961 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waitr by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 582,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 257,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.