Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 161,276 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 848,821.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,276 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,037,000 after buying an additional 109,693 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

