Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 37,048 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 134,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

