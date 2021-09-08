Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LYB opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.