Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €131.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €131.00 ($154.12) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.69 ($153.76).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €114.10 ($134.24) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.78.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

