Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 100,596 Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LORL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth $169,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

