Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.