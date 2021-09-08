Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE BRBR opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

