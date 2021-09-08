Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $219.72 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average of $285.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

