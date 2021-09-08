Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Adient stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

