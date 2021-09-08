ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 80.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101,996 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

APAM stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

