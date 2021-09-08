ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,220 IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDT by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.14.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.