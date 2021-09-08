Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Increased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

