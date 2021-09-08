ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

