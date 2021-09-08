Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

