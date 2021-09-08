ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,202 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 27.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

