Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,593 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $249.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.21 and its 200-day moving average is $228.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

