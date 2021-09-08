CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $269.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,834 shares of company stock worth $70,220,728. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

