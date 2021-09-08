Endor Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62,991.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $62,991.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

