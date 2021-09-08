Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

