Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $276.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

