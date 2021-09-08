Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $148.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.74.
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.