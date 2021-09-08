Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $148.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.