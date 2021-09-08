Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.