MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $3.25 on Major Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00006976 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $1.30 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00125990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00178046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.12 or 0.07162448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,410.83 or 0.99760796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.18 or 0.00763475 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

