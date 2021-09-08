Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

