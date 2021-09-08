Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 262 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.43 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

