$0.20 EPS Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.27. Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

