Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

