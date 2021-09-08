Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 73.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

