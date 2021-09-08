Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

