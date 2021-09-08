ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

ManTech International has raised its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ManTech International has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. Analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,584 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.