XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,374.34 ($70.22) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,360.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.68. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
