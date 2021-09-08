XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,374.34 ($70.22) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,360.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.68. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

