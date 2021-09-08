Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

